KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 510 ($6.28) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KAZ. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 560 ($6.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.29 ($7.50).

LON KAZ opened at GBX 545 ($6.71) on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 598.20 ($7.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.18.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

