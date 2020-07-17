Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research cut Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:KAI opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.32. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $117.12.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

