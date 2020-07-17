Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr (LON:JEFI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.02), approximately 148,216 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 147,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.25 ($1.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

In other Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr news, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,336 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,662 ($94.29) per share, for a total transaction of £102,364.32 ($125,971.35).

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Company Profile (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

