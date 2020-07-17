JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JSCPY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded JSR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Get JSR CORP/ADR alerts:

JSCPY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. JSR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.