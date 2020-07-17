JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims M&G (LON:MNG) Target Price to GBX 172

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&G from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.50).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 175.35 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of £113.95 ($140.23).

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,005.91). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,175 shares of company stock worth $193,091.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.