JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.06) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.30 ($0.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.30.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

