JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $10,106,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 230,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.