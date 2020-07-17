JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

