JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

