JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

