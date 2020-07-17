JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

