JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a news sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s score:

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.