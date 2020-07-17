JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Neutral

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

Shares of TREE opened at $315.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.56. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $426.21.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

