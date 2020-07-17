JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($20.31)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,810 ($22.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,818.95 ($22.38).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,254.60 ($15.44) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,282 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,563.94.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.