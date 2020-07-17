JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $24.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of BYD opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

