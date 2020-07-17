Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JOUT. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $90.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $914.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

