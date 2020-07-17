Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,525 ($31.07).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,304 ($28.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,286.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.43) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.9983537 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Doug Webb bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,054 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($60,664.53). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,152 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £387.36 ($476.69). Insiders bought a total of 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,768 over the last quarter.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

