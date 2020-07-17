Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.0-82.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.70 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-7.95 EPS.

JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.