Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.9-81.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.54 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.75-7.95 EPS.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.