Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

