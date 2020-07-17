Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

