Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

