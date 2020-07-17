Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

