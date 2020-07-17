Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

