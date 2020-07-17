Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

