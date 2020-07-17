Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.8% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

