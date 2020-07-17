Jeffrey D. Lawrence Sells 2,500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $210,646,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

