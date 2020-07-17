Jeffrey D. Lawrence Sells 2,500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.
DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $210,646,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
