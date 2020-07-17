Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BNP PARIBAS/S’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BNP PARIBAS/S in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

