Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DISCO CORP/ADR’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

DSCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.54. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

