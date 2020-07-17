Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.90 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

