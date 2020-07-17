Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.34.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $407.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

