Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.34.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $407.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
