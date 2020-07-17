Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Medifast stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $162.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 47.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

