Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

USNA opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $90.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $90,612.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $51,782,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

