Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Jabil stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

