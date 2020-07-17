J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.46

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.46 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 1237600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

