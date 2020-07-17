J2 Global Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of JCOM opened at $58.19 on Friday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.