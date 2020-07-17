J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63, 203,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 758,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in J.Jill by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in J.Jill by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in J.Jill by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

