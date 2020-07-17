J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63, 203,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 758,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.
J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.
