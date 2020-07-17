J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $144.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

JBHT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

