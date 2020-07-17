J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $129.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $103.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.