J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

