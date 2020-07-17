J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31, RTT News reports. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.
Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.72.
J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).
