J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31, RTT News reports. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.72.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

