iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,545,000 after acquiring an additional 182,962 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,857,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,903,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.97 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

