iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,141,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

