iShares Transportation Average ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 941 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000.

IYT stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

