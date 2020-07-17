iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,670,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 92,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.