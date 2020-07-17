iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

