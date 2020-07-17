iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

