iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

