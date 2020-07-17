iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

