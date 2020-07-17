iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $217.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

